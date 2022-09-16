READING, Pa. — There will soon be a new face at the helm of the Council on Chemical Abuse. Kathleen Noll, who has been with the nonprofit for three decades, will take over for the retiring executive director, Stanley Papademetriou.

"Addiction is a preventable disease," Noll told 69 News. "We know that treatment works, that recovery is possible and probable even, given treatment."

Noll will be COCA's next executive director, taking on the role and leaving behind her title of drug and alcohol assistant administrator. Leading as the executive director is something she's already familiar with, filling the role once before from 1994 to 2001.

This time around, Noll said she wants to enhance drug and alcohol services for the people of Berks County.

"I'd like to see us do more prevention in our schools and in our communities," she continued, "adding on more recovery support services for people, especially for those in early recovery."

Noll's mission will start this weekend, with awareness at the Berks County Recovery Walk. The walk on Saturday from Reading Area Community College to the West Reading Playground pavilion will celebrate recovery from substance use disorder.

"We walk to celebrate those people who have found their pathway to recovery, and we walk in hope of those who are still struggling with addiction," Noll said. "Come one, come all and support the people in recovery.

Noll will begin her new role in December, when current Papademetriou retires.

Noll has a master's degree in business administration from Alvernia University in Reading and a bachelor's degree in social welfare from West Chester University. She is also an adjunct faculty member of Alvernia.