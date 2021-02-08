Drug bust in Spring Township
SPRING TWP., Pa. - The police search of a house in Spring Township has resulted in a man's arrest.

The Pennsylvania State Police vice unit said Monday that it seized approximately 120 grams of cocaine and three grams of fentanyl from the home at 2331 McKinley Avenue.

The police said they also confiscated $7,300 in cash as well as drug paraphernalia.

The police identified the man they arrested as Michael Ortiz. He was arraigned on several felony and misdemeanor charges and then freed on $50,000 bail, according to court documents.

The PSP vice unit said it was assisted in the operation by the Spring Township Police Department and the Berks County district attorney's detectives.

