READING, Pa. — Fans of the children's streaming program "CoComelon" will be happy to know that JJ and his friends have their sights set on Berks County.

Promoters of "CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey" announced Monday that they have added 30 dates to the show's North American tour, and Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Santander Arena in Reading is one of them.

"We're so glad JJ and his family are back and can share their exciting journey with other families around the country," producer Michael Cohl said in a news release. "The response we received from the first leg of the tour was extraordinary and I have heard from parents that this is a perfect live event to bond with their child."

The stage show is inspired by "CoComelon," the most-watched entertainment brand on YouTube, generating billions of views each month, according to its producers.

The live version is centered around JJ writing his own song for a family show, and he needs a little help. In the end, JJ learns that by using his imagination, he can create, solve problems and have wonderful adventures. It's billed as a Broadway-style production that features more than 20 songs, including new, original music.

"If you know kids who are obsessed with CoComelon and parents or family members who catch themselves singing along, this show is the perfect combination of a high-quality production for adults and consistent audience engagement to keep the kids entertained," said producer Glenn Orsher.

The show in Reading is set for 6 p.m. on Dec. 6. Tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Friday; fans who use the code READING can get early access to tickets on Thursday.