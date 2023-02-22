READING, Pa. — On Feb. 22, 2003, a shooting in Reading claimed the life of 18-year-old Jose Centeno and left his friend wounded.

The incident also left family and friends without answers for two decades. They gathered at Gethsemane Cemetery in Muhlenberg Township on Wednesday to send balloons high into the sky in Centeno's honor.

Police said they have not forgotten about the case and have been working over the past year to bring it back into the public's eye.

Investigators said three hooded men opened fire on Centeno and his friend, then-19-year-old Damien McMullen, in the 1500 block of North 10th Street, as they walked back from a grocery store. McMullen suffered a leg injury.

When the shooting happened, the police said they had an inkling of who might have pulled the trigger, but their leads, unfortunately, never turned into an arrest.

"It seems as though we had a pretty good idea who the actor was at the time, but nobody would come forward and say that I heard this person admit to me that he was the one who shot their brother or their friend," explained Capt. Christian Rothermel, Reading Police Department. "No one would come forward, which led the case to grow cold, and puts us where we are today."

Rothermel said RPD investigators reopened the case last April. Detectives have been re-interviewing witnesses, hoping someone who may have been afraid to talk then, out of fear of retaliation, may have something to say now.

"We're looking forward," added Rothermel. "Maybe we can make some headway into getting an admission."

Police said it's not uncommon for witnesses to come forward decades later. It has happened once or twice in the captain's career.

"It would be great," he said. "If we could turn this around, and if people who have information from 20 years ago come forward, I believe we could bring this case to a close."

The family is hoping for the same thing and reaches out to the police at least once a year for updates on the case, according to Project: Cold Case.

The Reading police save homicide cases for 75 years.

"Sometimes," the captain said, "it takes decades for people to say, 'No, I'll come forward now and tell you what I know.'"

Crime Alert Berks County is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tips can be submitted by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.