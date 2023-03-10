COLEBROOKDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 29-year-old Berks County man is speaking out about being the victim of a robbery and kidnapping at the hands of a man police later identified as Rodney Moyer.

In the early morning hours of February 27, the victim said the kidnapper, who claimed to have a gun, took him inside the Circle K in Colebrookdale Township and ordered him to withdraw cash from the ATM.

After the money was withdrawn, the victim said he was forced to drive to the Philadelphia area.

"First thing he says, 'make sure you drive the speed limit, if we get pulled over, it's not going to end well for you,'" said the victim.

Moyer allegedly vomited in the car twice, but the victim said he just tried to remain calm and comply with demands because the kidnapper claimed to have a gun.

"The nerve-wracking part was trying to think if he does have a gun, if he's desperate enough to come up to me, what's he going to do when we're down in Philly?," the victim recalled.

The pair stopped at another ATM along the way where the victim was forced to withdraw more cash. Both men got back in the car, but moments later, Moyer jumped out.

"I'm just going to keep going, I don't care what happens to him at this point. He's out of my car," he said.

The victim then called police and relayed what happened.

Police arrested Moyer Tuesday in Abington Township, Montgomery County after he allegedly tried to rob four additional people in a similar fashion.

"I guess my first thought was when someone's being desperate, they only want one thing. They don't want to muddy the water by stirring anything up, so the easiest thing to do is make him feel like he's getting everything he wants," the victim said. "I was relieved knowing he wouldn't do it to anybody else."