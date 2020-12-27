BOYERTOWN, Pa. -- A local railroad is getting a helpful boost through donations to expand their educational programming as we as train excursions and public dining.
On December 2, the Colebrookdale Railroad accepted a $2,500 donation from Ambler Savings Bank and a $15,000 donation from J.P. Mascaro & Sons through the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) Program.
The railroad has gone through years of renovation to bring its historic trains to their original state and offer educational programming as well as other public attractions.
According to officials from the organization, donations through the EITC program allow Pennsylvania school students to participate in their unique educational excursion program at no cost to the students or school districts.
Expansion plans for the attraction are ongoing to continue providing an unmatched opportunity for economic development within the tri-county area. These sponsored field trips to outdoor classrooms may be even more important as reports continue to reveal that disadvantaged and underserved students are falling behind during the pandemic-related school closures, officials say.
“Donations like the one from Ambler Savings Bank and J.P. Mascaro & Sons make it possible to continue providing STEM learning experiences and history lessons that many children may not get otherwise,” said Nathaniel Guest, Executive Director of Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust. “We look forward to the spring of 2021 when we can introduce our new education initiatives, including our railbikes (people-powered rail vehicles) and the Colebrookdale Village off-the-grid STEM education site.”
“We are proud to support the Colebrookdale Railroad year after year because of their commitment to the community and children’s education,” said Bonnie Eckenrode, Branch Manager of Ambler Savings Bank’s Bally Branch.
Ambler Savings Bank is a mutually organized community bank headquartered in Ambler, Pennsylvania with locations in Fairview Village, Limerick, and Bally, as well as several continuing care retirement facilities.
J. P. Mascaro & Sons has always and continues to provide a long and deeply-rooted history of quietly and substantially supporting a broad array of community programs, events and organizations.
Officials say the company is particularly proud of its “RESPECT Program” which each year is presented in schools to more than 50,000 elementary school children. As part of that program and others, Mascaro has made a 10-million-dollar commitment to education over the next five years.
To learn more about the Colebrookdale Railroad education site and railbikes, visit colebrookdalerailroad.com.