BOYERTOWN, Pa. -- Colebrookdale Railroad is Celebrating Neurodiversity on Sunday, September 11th, 2022.

The train will depart from the Boyertown Train Station location at 64 S. Washington St., Boyertown, PA.

Unending Promise is sponsoring the event.

“For years, we have noticed that we have had strong interest from people on the Autism Spectrum. We strive to welcome everyone – a broad spectrum of diversity – which we believe is beautiful and a true reflection of the people who first built this great nation, and whose efforts made possible the Colebrookdale Line over 150 years ago. In past months, we’ve celebrated diversity in different ways, but tomorrow, Sunday, September 11th, on such a historically important date in our unified history, we are celebrating everyone who is woven into the fabric of our communities! In so doing, we want every single person who is neurodiverse to know that they are welcome and have a place here, with us, aboard the Colebrookdale Railroad,” says Educational Program Director, Michele Barrett, M. Ed.

This sensory-friendly event will be less crowded, less sensory-stimulating, and less overwhelming for those who may have sensitivities to such things as sight, smell, touch, and sound.

Know what to expect before you arrive. Please watch this video with your child or loved one with sensory sensitivities in advance of this special event.