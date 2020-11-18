BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Colebrookdale Railroad is planning to ride into a new year aboard the success of its fall restart.
The railroad announced Wednesday plans for a series of holiday excursions between Boyertown and Pottstown, starting this Friday, Nov. 20, and running every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Dec. 20.
"Santa's Polar Bear Express" will be daytime runs that feature "a magical adventure into Christmas past;" the "'Twas the Night Before Christmas Train" will be an evening ride that brings "the storybook magic of the season to life."
This year's trips have been reimagined in order to comply with coronavirus measures. The railroad will station Santa Claus in its open car, where children can pay him a visit and share their wish list.
"While virus restrictions require the experience to be slightly different this year, passengers will still be able to enjoy one of the most magical experiences in our region," said Nathaniel Guest, the railroad's executive director. "Our al a carte selection of local fare including holiday specialties and seasonal beverages will highlight each train."
Each passenger will be treated to complimentary hot cocoa and a cookie, and children will be given a small keepsake.
Starting Dec. 26 and continuing twice each day through New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, the Colebrookdale Railroad will be bidding farewell to 2020 by offering its "Snowflake Special."
Tickets for all rides are for sale online. Seating is limited.