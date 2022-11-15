BOYERTOWN, Pa. — This will be a holiday season like none other for the Colebrookdale Railroad.

The Berks County-based tourist railroad announced Tuesday that, for the first time ever, it will offer roundtrip train excursions out of the Steel River Station at 61 W. King St. in Pottstown.

The special trips — dubbed "The Magical Yuletide Express" — will begin on Friday, Dec. 16 and continue through Christmas Eve, on Dec. 24.

The seemingly-abandoned train will consist of one locomotive and two "spooky" cars that will take "the youngest wizards-in-training and their muggle families" on a 35-minute adventure.

"Riders should pull on their coziest, hand-knit sweater to join Father Christmas in a magical Wizarding Wonderland for the happiest Christmas ever — magical charms abound!" Joan Hannahoe, a train car decorator and longtime Colebrookdale volunteer, said in a news release. "Children can find the invisibility cloak, try their magic with a snowflake-making spell, sway to the music of a Yule Ball, and wonder at the enchanted snow falling from the starry night ceiling. Little witches and wizards will delight as they discover the grotto full of fairy lights."

No restrooms are on board the train, and it is not wheelchair accessible, according to the railroad.

Those who are interested in Colebrookdale's more traditional Edwardian-themed Christmas trains with Santa, cocoa, and cookies can find more information on the railroad's website. The two-hour "Santa's Polar Bear Express" and "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" will depart from the Boyertown station.