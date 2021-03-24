BOYERTOWN, Pa. — Something's been missing from the Colebrookdale Railroad. In its future now lies a gift from the past.
"If you think about Pennsylvania's golden era, there really is no machine that better represents that golden era than the steam locomotive," said Nathaniel Guest, executive director of the Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust.
The Boyertown-based railroad is announcing steam is returning to the tracks. A 109-year-old steam locomotive it's set to receive from Michigan is making a bit of a homecoming.
"The locomotive that is the first to join our steam program is number 5030, and it was built in Philadelphia in August of 1912," said Guest, "so you figure just a few months after the Titanic went down, this locomotive emerged from the wrecking shops in Philadelphia and was shipped to the Grand Trunk Western Railway, where it worked on passenger trains as a passenger locomotive, which makes it a perfect fit in just about every way."
Colebrookdale officials said Engine 5030 will take about a year or two to bring back to life. The railroad said this is just one of many big announcements it will make in the next few weeks.
"The Colebrookdale Railroad is one of those experiences that not only just educates us about our past, the things that we did right, the things that we could have done better," Guest said, "but it's also one of those experiences that brings us together to celebrate what makes life worth living."
Those interested in volunteering or donating to the steam program can learn more at Get Involved - Colebrookdale Railroad.