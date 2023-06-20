PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - About two weeks after a fire from a crashed tanker truck led to the collapse of a stretch of I-95 in Philadelphia, Governor Josh Shapiro said traffic will be flowing again.

"We have moved with all possible speed and precision at every level of government," said Governor Shapiro.

Crews have been working around the clock, filling the gap temporarily with ultra-lightweight foamed glass aggregate. It has been used in other parts of the country before.

"I have 100 percent confidence in its ability to withstand the traffic that's on that facility once we open it," said Mike Carroll, PennDOT Secretary of Transportation.

"This is not easy work, but together we are making great progress thanks to a clear shared goal because we all know the impact that this collapse is having on workers, travelers and families," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

Governor Shapiro said paving will need to be done, so depending on the progress of that is when officials will precisely be able to say which day this weekend it will open. He said crews will be paving three new lanes in both directions.

"This is what it looks like when we all work together," said Governor Shapiro.

Officials said 150,000 vehicles travel on this stretch each day.

A date has not been released on when the bridge will be permanently fixed. Governor Shapiro said there will not be any disruption to traffic during that process.