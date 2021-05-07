The pandemic is an experience marked by many signs telling us what to do and how to act -- but the images of hundreds of 2020 Kutztown University grads inside O'Pake Fieldhouse - served as a sign of something else.
"It's a sign of hope that hopefully by the fall everything is back to closer to normal at least than it's been in the past year," Matt Santos with Kutztown University said.
Hope for some -- after months of hopelessness -- for eager grads with a lot more to worry about than the pursuit of an education that they hoped would culminate in caps and gowns.
"It's pretty's surreal," graduate Hayley Kriebel said. "I felt like this time was never gonna come, so now that it's actually here, it doesn't feel real. I don't know if I'm ready or not."
It's hard to be really ready for anything after all they've been through. One grad from Reading wants another shot at it, planning to pursue her masters.
"I'm excited we are back to in person graduation," graduate Nicole Shaylor said. "So hopefully next time, when I graduate, it will be back to completely normal."
As the class of 2020 has their graduation ceremony in the books - it begins a whole weekend of ceremonies for the class of 2021 wrapping up on Sunday.
"There will be three ceremonies on Saturday: college of business college of education and the college of visual and performing arts," Santos said. "And Sunday college of liberal arts and sciences."
Elsewhere, PSU Berks has ceremonies planned for Saturday at the Santander Arena, as colleges embark on a never-before-seen graduation weekend.
"So by Sunday night at 6 o' clock, we will have had all six ceremonies behind us and a lot of happy graduates," Santos said.