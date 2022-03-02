MOHNTON, Pa - Meet 7-year-old Colton — from Mohnton.
"My mom said, 'Do you want to join the Raisin Board of Imagination?'" Colton Brady recalled, "and I said 'yes.'"
He's one of 11 finalists from across the country in a Sun-Maid Raisins contest for a shot at $5,000 for college, another $5,000 for his school — Brecknock Elementary in Governor Mifflin School District — and a year's spot on the creative board with the company.
Colton's got some big ideas about the small snack.
"I had to make up a story about a raisin, a prune and a mango," he explained. "I was super excited. I jumped up and down."
"They should vote for me because I like to make up games," Colton said. "I love to make up stuff with Legos, and I like to have fun with it."
Colton's mom says she got a sense of how creative her son is as he helped her with her Do It Local Berks pop-up community outreach.
"He really helps me with all my marketing and brainstorming ideas," Heather Brady explained. "He's my number one brainstormer. Every long car ride, he's got the best ideas to do."
Heather and her son say they feel like he's already won, just being a finalist, and she hopes other kids in our area are watching.
"What I hope is it inspires other kids in our community of Berks County to go after these national contests because, who knew — out of all the kids in the entire U.S. — Colton from Mohnton would be representing us and making little Mohnton on the map," she said.
The finalist voting deadline is March 9.
Visit the Sun-Maid website to select Colton's link and vote.