MOHNTON, Pa. – "Colton from Mohnton" is back from his big trip to Fresno, California, and the Sun-Maid plant for the Board of Imagination.
And he's learned a thing or two.
"Yeah, they make like one billion raisins a day," said Colton Brady in a Sun-Maid Board of Imagination.
The trip involved a lot of raisins and a lot of life-changing memories, including getting to meet his favorite celebrity chef, Duff Goldman.
"So out of all the people on the bus, he took one look at Colton, who got off the bus with a cast, and walked right over to him and said, 'Can I sign that?,'" Colton's mom Heather Brady recalled.
Colton and his fellow contest winners from across the country got to go behind the scenes of the Sun-Maid snack-making process.
Colton's favorite part?
"Seeing the vineyards," he said.
Colton also says he learned some cool facts, like raisins are the main ingredient in A1 steak sauce.
"The bad raisins get shooted by a laser," he said.
Colton's buddy Tyson says Colton's journey is giving him ideas.
"So Colton inspired me to be the next year's Sun-Maid," Tyson said.
Colton's back in Berks with plenty of memories, but the Sun-Maid Board of Imagination work is far from over, as he will be testing products and providing ideas for the company.
It's been a months' long journey for Colton and his family, and it's still settling in.
"We had such a blast," Heather Brady said. "We have to pinch ourselves when we think, 'Wow, we got to see how they were made, we got to see the vineyard, we had a huge education.'"