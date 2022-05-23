Comcast has announced it will expand its services in Berks County.
The telecommunications company said that by fall, it will be able to make its fiber optic cable and high-speed internet available to more than 8,300 new residential and business customers in areas of Exeter and Amnity townships and St. Lawrence.
The project is underway and expected to be completed by the end of 2023, it said. Starting in fall, prospective customers can call 1-800-XFINITY to inquire about service.
At least parts of the townships and St. Lawrence already are served by Service Electric, Verizon and Xfinity and other providers.
Comcast also already serves parts of Berks County, including customers in Exeter Township, but the company did not say how many.
“We are proud to extend our advanced, fiber-rich network deeper into Berks County,” said Greg Wells, vice president of sales and marketing for Comcast’s Keystone Region. “And we are committed to continue innovating around our entire suite of products and investing in our network as we know customers rely on us to keep them connected at home and on the go.”
In a news release, St. Lawrence Mayor Barrie Kinsey said, “Having more choice for reliable, fast Internet connections is important to all our residents, and we look forward to more of them having access to the Comcast network.”
Comcast also said it has brought to Berks County 18 “Lift Zones,” which provide free wifi service to local community centers, nonprofits, gyms, parks and recreational facilities to promote digital learning.
Comcast said the measure shows it is “committed to advancing digital equity in the communities we serve.” It’s part of Project UP, Comcast’s 10-year, $1 billion commitment to giving back to communities where it provides service and where its employees live and work.
In the past five years, Comcast said, it has invested nearly $20 billion to evolve and grow its national network and has built 50,000 new route miles of fiber into its network.