SPRING TWP., Pa. - Comcast is putting out a call for help in stocking the shelves of the Helping Harvest food bank in Berks County.
The media giant will host a weeklong food drive at its Xfinity store at the Broadcasting Square shopping center in Spring Township.
Donations of non-perishable food, as well as personal and baby hygiene items, can be dropped off at a tent set up in front of the store from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
"We appreciate Comcast's partnership in responding to the drastically increased need for food in our community," said Jay Worrall, Helping Harvest's president. "Because of the economic fallout of the COVID crisis, we are now distributing more than one million pounds of food per month, nearly twice the monthly average from a year ago."
The food bank said it has a special need right now for cereal, peanut butter, rice, oatmeal, dry milk, snack items, beans, fruit juices, canned goods, shampoo, toothpaste, and diapers.
"Comcast is proud to work with Helping Harvest in strengthening the communities we serve by collecting food for families during a critical time," said Lisa Birmingham, the vice president of external and government affairs for Comcast's Keystone Region. "Thanks to their tireless and extremely important work, our region is a better place to call home."
Helping Harvest serves more than 300 charitable food programs, including food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters, in Berks and Schuylkill counties. Those programs provide emergency food for an estimated 112,400 different people each year, including 26,900 children under 18 years of age and 17,000 seniors.