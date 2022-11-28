Comcast Corp. will expand to cover more than 5,000 households in Amity Township, Berks County, in early 2024.



The Philadelphia-based telecommunications company also said in a statement that it has started serving to new customers for Xfinity residential broadband Internet and Comcast Business services in Exeter Township, part of an expansion announced in May.



Comcast is completing projects in Exeter and St. Lawrence townships next year. Including the Amity Township plans, the entertainment conglomerate will be adding 13,300 homes and businesses in Berks County to its network.



"We have fielded requests for Xfinity services by Amity residents for years," Kim McGrath, chairwoman of the township's board of supervisors, said in the Comcast statement.



Comcast has also expanded in Luzerne, Lancaster, Columbia, Northumberland, Sullivan and Montour counties in Pennsylvania, the company said.



Shares in Comcast traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol CMCSA. They were trading at $35.55 at 3:46 p.m. Monday. In the past 52 weeks, they have traded as high as $53.32 and as low as $28.39.



Comcast says on its website that it serves 57 million customers in the U.S. and Europe. Its brands include Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, Sky News and Universal Parks and Resorts.