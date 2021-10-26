READING, Pa. — As COVID-19 restrictions eased across the country, standup comedian Bert Kreischer got back on the road with an all-new tour, and he's not planning to take another break anytime soon.
On Tuesday, Kreischer announced that he'll continue his travels across North America in 2022 with "The Berty Boy Relapse Tour."
Among the tour's 50 dates circled on Kreischer's calendar is April 7, when he'll take the stage at the Santander Arena in downtown Reading. Showtime is 7 p.m.
Tickets for Kreischer's tour will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. A special presale is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday for fans who use the promo code BERTYBOY.
Kreischer's most recent standup special, "Hey Big Boy," as well as "Secret Time" and "The Machine," are currently streaming on Netflix.
Kreischer also recently wrapped up production of the second season of the "Go-Big Show," an extreme talent show that he hosts with celebrity judges T-Pain, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes on TBS.
