READING, Pa. — With a few months still left in 2022, comedian Jo Koy already has a full schedule to look forward to in 2023.

His Jo Koy World Tour will take him from San Antonio to Chicago, with an in-between stop in downtown Reading.

Koy will appear at the Santander Arena on March 9. It's one of only two stops for his tour in Pennsylvania. The other will be in Wilkes-Barre on March 12.

If his 2023 tour begins the same way his Funny is Funny World Tour began this year, he'll have plenty of fans to entertain. Koy started 2022 with a sellout show in his hometown of Seattle, and he has continued to break sales records at venues around the world, according to his show's promoters.

For fans who want to choose from the best selection of seats in Reading, Koy is offering a special ticket presale on Ticketmaster, using the passcode WORLD. It will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday and continue through 10 p.m. Thursday.

The venue presale will then begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, using the passcode COMEDY.

The general sale will begin at 10 a.m. Friday.