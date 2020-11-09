ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A handful of communities in Berks County are slated for a big change in how their police will operate after a dramatic meeting Monday night.
Despite plenty of opposition from the community, the commission that oversees the Northern Berks Regional Police Department voted to dissolve the force next year.
The meeting was emotionally charged and residents weren't pulling any punches.
“We voted you into office. You are to be doing what we want. Not what you decide to do behind a closed door,” one resident complained to the commission that oversees the police force.
The Northern Berks Regional Police Department currently provides coverage to Ontelaunee Township, Leesport Borough and Maidencreek Township. The police commission, made up of representatives from each respective municipality, voted to disband the force effective May 10, 2021.
“Please reconsider. I do believe this is the best police department," a Maidencreek Township resident pleaded.
The consensus inside the room was clear. The majority of the people who were at the meeting want the force to stay intact. Heidi Fiedler, who represents Maidencreek Township, was the only commissioner to vote no to disbanding the force.
“The solution here is not to dissolve it but, to make changes to the police commission where the three municipalities work together,” Fiedler said.
Several people, who side with Fiedler's vote, called for her resignation during the meeting. They alleged she is the root cause of infighting among the commission, making them ineffective.
“I’m here to represent the people and tonight I’m the only person on this commission representing what our residents want,” Fiedler said.