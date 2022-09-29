BIRDSBORO, Pa. — As part their on-the-road meeting series, the Berks County commissioners were welcomed Thursday night at Birdsboro Borough Hall.

Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt said Birdsboro may play a role in economic development for the county.

"We have introduced and approved the IMAGINE Berks plan, or economic development plan, for the entire county," Barnhardt said, "and we're soon going to be networking with municipalities, and we feel Birdsboro is really key to economic growth in this area."

"So, we're going to invite you and your staff and members of council to participate in regional meetings," Barnhardt continued. "We might potentially have that here to really discuss and get into the details of the IMAGINE Berks plan, of how it impacts our municipalities and how we can grow stronger together."

The commissioners were greeted by Birdsboro Mayor Tony Scioli, who painted a picture of Birdsboro as a community-oriented, safe and friendly place to live.

"This borough is about 5,000 citizens here," Scioli said. "It's about a 1-square-mile town, and it's mostly hardworking, church-going people with families who are just trying to make ends by working together."

Scioli also praised the borough's community organizations and government boards.

"Our council is a mixture of Democrats and Republicans and independents, and we get along," the mayor said. "We negotiate, we talk and we provide solutions. In a small town that's not as divided, it's amazing how you can get things done."

The commissioners began their traveling meetings in the latter portion of 2021, with meetings taking place in the Borough of Wyomissing and then later at Muhlenberg Township, the Borough of Hamburg and Cumru Township.

Other business

As part of their meeting agenda, the commissioners adopted resolutions authorizing:

A letter of support for the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program application to the state for ByHeart, Exeter Township, in the amount of $3.1 million for construction and related site upgrades, which will enable an expansion of the production lines and quadruple production output. ByHeart produces infant formula.

A bridge loan agreement with the Berks County Redevelopment Authority in the amount of $5 million to assist with various infrastructure and capacity upgrade projects. The loan will be repaid by the authority upon receipt of the Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing loan from the U.S. Department of Transportation.