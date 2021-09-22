READING, Pa. – The ceremonial ribbon was cut, the proclamation from the city was received, and after all the hoopla — there was something almost spiritual about the fact that the project made it so far.
Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach called the opening of Alvernia University's Reading CollegeTowne a "pandemic miracle."
Now, the real test begins, as those behind CollegeTowne are hoping it lasts longer than a pop quiz, as students get used to the new surroundings.
"It's fun," said senior Kaylah Pearson. "It's different than staying on campus the whole entire time — the main campus — it gives you time to, like, take a break from what you normally see."
"I actually checked out that Russo's Pizza," said student Austin Andrews. "I had a couple slices there. Pretty good pizza."
Ultimately, 300 students will reside on campus. An example of one dorm room, more like an apartment, is very spacious and will house five students.
"We built this facility so that the students who would live here would go out into the community and engage with the community," said Alvernia University President John R. Loyack. "So that means at a lunch time, go grab a slice of pizza. In the evening, run out and grab a meal."
As the "Towne" makes its mark in the city, many wonder if students feel safe so far.
"I think one of the good safety things that Alvernia does use is they use the shuttle to get kids here and back to campus," said Andrews.
"Yeah, I feel safe," said Pearson. "If you got the BusWhere app, so, like, you know when the shuttle is gonna come, and you can stay inside until it shows up. It tells you what time it's gonna show up."
The university says it are addressing that issue and all the aspects of how the new campus adds to the community going forward.
"All those things are happening here in the building, so our video cameras are tied into the city's police department video cameras so they can monitor as well," Loyack said.
So the first phase of CollegeTowne is complete and the educational experience in downtown Reading has begun.
"It's two-and-a-half years worth of work," Loyack said. "It seems like we've been talking about it forever. It's finally nice that's it's here."