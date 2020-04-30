READING, Pa. – Many in Berks County want to know what's next – and some want that "next" right now.
"We need to start moving back to whatever the new normal is going to be and one of the ways to start that is by having more regular communication with the public,” explained Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach.
The Berks County Commissioners say they'll begin holding operational meetings using Microsoft Teams starting next Tuesday, and they're asking the public to join in.
Discussions will involve short and long term post-pandemic planning.
"The short term is basically June up until the flu season starts,” Leinbach explained. “Mid-term is the fall 2020 flu season through spring of 2021, and long term planning is spring of 2021 forward."
One big topic will be how to get businesses open again.
As of now, some worry that Berks could be one of the last to reopen due to the case count.
"You can see a significant decline in the rate of growth in Berks County and that quite frankly is very important.” Leinbach said.
Commissioners have a letter headed to state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, asking her to reconsider the county by county case comparison and rather, "… look at the ability of businesses to effectively implement policies and procedures that mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Leinbach said.
County officials don't want folks crossing county lines to go to other regions where businesses get the green light earlier.
“There is no doubt that that will hurt local economies because a neighboring county is open in a certain category and our county is not,” Leinbach said.
The commissioners say Berks needs to reopen as soon as possible.
"We're getting back to business,” Leinbach said. We want to see our county get back to business and do it safely."