READING, Pa. - The Berks County Commissioners announced Wednesday the allocation of $450,000 of County funds to support visitors bureau. 

Pennsylvania’s Americana Region, the visitors bureau for Berks County, will benefit from the IMAGINE Berks economic development plan that will help foster aa marketing strategy to showcase Berks County.

With this funding, the organization plans to define Berks County’s identity and cross-promote county attractions, events and programming. The plans include a marketing campaign refresh, a new tourism website, the creation of several trail apps and videos featuring local attractions. 

