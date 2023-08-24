READING, Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners voted Thursday to promote Stephanie Williams to library system administrator for the county library system.

Williams will be paid an annual salary of $85,500 and will be the replacement for Amy Resh who left the position.

Resh’s current position had been the deputy administrator and outreach services coordinator for the county library system.

In another appointment, the commissioners promoted Keith McConnell to the position of chief public defender in the public defender’s office.

McConnell will be paid an annual salary of $137,500 and will replace Glenn Welsh, who retired.

McConnel’s current position had been the first assistant public defender.

In other business, the commissioners adopted resolutions to submit applications to the Pennsylvania Municipal Assistance Program to:

Assist Albany, Greenwich and Maxatawny Townships and the Boroughs of Lenhartsville and Kutztown to develop a joint municipal comprehensive plan. The resolution also approves the Berks County Planning Commission to serve as the lead agency for purposes of seeking outside funding and provide administrative and other consulting services at an estimated cost of $53,554.

Amity, Douglass and Exeter Townships and the Borough of St. Lawrence to develop a joint municipal comprehensive plan. The resolution also approves the Berks County Planning Commission to take on the same roles as the previous resolution at an estimated cost of $44,712.

David Hunter, executive director of the planning commission, said the department is currently working on eight joint comprehensive plans, which makes Berks number one in the state for work with municipalities.

“As far as joint comprehensive plans go, this effort will only boost our numbers and make us, in the eyes of other counties, the gold standard for how to work with municipalities,” Hunter said.