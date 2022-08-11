READING, Pa. — The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania has honored Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach with its top award.

Leinbach told 69 News he was surprised to receive the organization's President's Award at its 136th annual conference and trade show in downtown Lancaster this week.

The association calls itself the voice of Pennsylvania counties. It's made up of leaders from each of the state's 67 counties. Leinbach served as CCAP's president in 2013. He continues to serve on its board of directors.

The Republican said networking is one of the most important aspects of the association.

"These are people not only that I've grown to appreciate and consider as friends," Leinbach said, "but they're people I've been able to reach out to from time to time and say, 'Look, how are you doing with the broadband issue? What are you doing with PennDOT relative to bridges and tolling interstate bridges?'"

Also at this week's conference, the association elected Berks County Commissioner Michael Rivera to serve as its first vice president. He will begin his term on Jan. 1.

Venango County Commissioner Albert "Chip" Abramovic will serve as CCAP's 2023 president.