READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to approve a resolution to send a letter of support on behalf of the Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust, which is seeking $2.25 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

The RACP is a state grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

The Colebrookdale Railroad would use the money to complete handicapped accessibility and downtown connectivity improvements in the Boyertown railyard event space. It would also construct a farmer's market at the location.

Also approved by the commissioners: