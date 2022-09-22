READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to approve a resolution to send a letter of support on behalf of the Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust, which is seeking $2.25 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).
The RACP is a state grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.
The Colebrookdale Railroad would use the money to complete handicapped accessibility and downtown connectivity improvements in the Boyertown railyard event space. It would also construct a farmer's market at the location.
Also approved by the commissioners:
A resolution authorizing an agreement between the county and the Berks County Industrial Development Authority to assist St. Luke's University Hospital of Fountain Hill, Lehigh County, with a project funded by RACP.
The promotion of Elizabeth Ernst to director of nursing at Berks Heim Nursing Administration from her current position as assistant director at an annual salary of $109,999. Ernst will replace Doris Logan, who retired.
The appointment of Nathaniel Guest, founder of the Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust, to a two-year term on the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority Technical Committee.