A decision to disband the Northern Berks Regional Police Department has been reversed, allowing the police to continue serving Ontelaunee and Maidencreek townships and Leesport Borough.
In November 2020, the board that oversees the department voted to disband the force effective May 10 of this year. That all changed Monday night, though.
"The commissioners came together, we brought the boards from all three municipalities together," said Dave Franke, who serves on the Northern Berks Regional Police Commission. "We worked hard with coming up with a solution and we were able to get it done."
Franke is also a Maidencreek Township supervisor who has more than four decades of law enforcement experience. He says financial issues came to a head leading up to the November vote to disband the department.
"Some of the issues were financial and in the numbers of which community pays which amount," he said.
The pandemic has taken a toll on the NBRPD and the communities it serves, even while having the two townships and a borough pitch in for funding.
"We just went though how many businesses closing, how many people not working?" Franke said. "All that is money that doesn't come into the municipality in tax dollars."
Still, even as the department will remain intact, there will be some changes to the force.
Franke says the department's top cop, Chief Brian Horner, is effectively retired. Detective Sgt. Bob Wood will serve as officer in charge. The department, which currently has 10 full-time officers, will look for an interim chief to help with the transition to new leadership.