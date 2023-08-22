READING, Pa. - The Berks County Commissioners received a one year update on the IMAGINE Berks Strategic Economic Development Action Plan.

Commissioners formally adopted the plan on August 2 of last year.

In its first year, over $28 million in funding was allocated to support projects and objectives which aligned with the 5 focus areas in the plan, which include things like business & industry growth, small business & entrepreneurship and other economic growth factors.

Officials say one of the highlights was the completion of a broadband feasibility study and the allocation of $6.3 million to increase broadband access across Berks County.

The projects are county-wide and include everything from trail connections and recreation projects to investments in the county's Main Streets.

$600,000 of the funding will go to Digital Navigator programming to increase the digital literacy of residents of the county.

The remaining $5.7 million will be used to support physical broadband infrastructure projects in underserved areas of the community.

Officials say another key area that saw growth in the past 12 months was support for local small businesses.

The IMAGINE Berks project team said financing was identified as a key barrier for small business growth.

The State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) is a state program administered by the Greater Berks Development Fund. Berks County received an allocation of over $2.8 million and 3 applications totaling $319,000 have been approved to date.

In addition, officials say Berks LaunchBox received $53,000 to upgrade the equipment available free-of-charge to their clients looking to start or grow their own businesses.

The IMAGINE Berks team said these are just a few examples of the work supporting the goals and outcomes outlined in the plan.

As the initiative moves into year two, the group plans to continue and build upon the previous year's work and form additional partnerships and collaborations throughout the community.

Information on IMAGINE Berks and updates on the project can be found at www.IMAGINEBerks.org