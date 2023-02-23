READING, Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners on Thursday heard and responded to criticism from an Oley Township resident over a lease agreement for farmland.

The item in question was a resolution authorizing an amended lease agreement for farmland in the Berks County Welfare Tract, between the county (as landlord) and Roger and Travis Zweizig, increasing the total leased acreage to 222.36 acres.

Oley resident Maria Bogdanova-Peifer said it bothered her to see that farmland was in the ownership of the county.

“As many of you know, I came from the former USSR, and I know what it's like to live under the control of the government,” Bogdanova-Peifer said. “The Government provides; the government takes. One thing to protect is the private ownership of every citizen, and especially people that are in Berks County. A lot of that is farmland.”

Christine M. Sadler, County Solicitor clarified the resolution.

“Just so you are aware, and I’m sure you’re not aware of this fact, this lease is for a portion of the county welfare tract that was deeded to the County of Berks many years ago to build a jail on it,” Sadler said. “This is not 226.36 acres in one continuous parcel. It's relatively small tracts of land throughout the North campus that's around our county buildings."

Sadler stressed that the land was never taken from a private landowner.

“This was a landowner in Berks County, through their estate, deeded the land to the county for government purposes,” she added. “We have chosen to take the parts of the land that cannot be used for government purposes and give the farming community the opportunity to farm it appropriately.”

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach appeared agitated by Bogdanova-Peifer’s accusation.

“It is much better in general to research versus making accusations,” Leinbach said. “Do your homework. Find out what is really going on before accusing the county of taking private farmland.”

“To make an accusation that somehow we've taken private land from farmers, demonstrates someone doesn't know the history of what we've done here in the county,” Leinbach continued. “I'm just simply making it clear the county did not take this land from the farming community or farmers. It was donated, I believe, in the 1930s. It’s a very large tract; the youth recreation fields are there, the ag center is there, Berks Heim is there, the jail, Easy Does It, and the county recycling center. And as noted, these are parcels outside that area.”

During her public comment, Bogdanova-Peifer also made an accusation that the commissioners are attempting to do a county-wide reassessment to raise tax revenue and force people out of their homes.

Commissioner Michael Rivera debunked the claim, calling it misinformation.

“I just want to clarify that there has been no conversation about reassessment, and I just can't seem to understand why people say that the county wants to do a reassessment to increase property taxes to take people's homes away,” Rivera said. “We don't need to reassess to increase taxes. The purpose of a reassessment is not to increase taxes, it's to level out who pays what. By law, you cannot use property tax reassessment to increase the tax base.”

“Why would we pay $4 million to $5 million and take a two-year process to increase property taxes when all we have to do is increase the millage on the property,” Rivera asked. “Talk to people in the assessment office, talk to people on the assessment appeals board and ask the question whether there have been any discussions in the last ten years about the county considering reassessment; the answer is no.”

Bogdanova-Peifer is a member of the Oley School Board where she has in the past made controversial comments during school board meetings. She has also said she is running for county commissioner.