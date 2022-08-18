READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday heard an annual report from officials at Reading Area Community College.

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach noted that the county is the sole sponsor of RACC, which is the reason for the annual presentation.

Dr. Stacia Visgarda, dean of health professions, updated the commissioners on the health programs.

Visgarda said RACC provides an important resource for Berks healthcare institutions.

"When healthcare institutions in the area come to us and say they have a [staff] shortage and have a need in an area, they ask us if we can develop a program for them," Visgarda said. "We have done that very successfully in a short amount of time; I'm very proud of that. Up until 2026, there is a [projected] 18% growth in the need for healthcare workers."

The healthcare division at RACC offers two-year degrees.

"We offer a registered nursing degree, a respiratory tech degree, and we also offer a medical lab technician degree," Visgarda said. "We also just began a histology technician program, which is a program that is for the person in the background that performs biopsies and looks at tissue samples. We also have a one-year practical nursing program."

In addition, Visgarda explained that RACC also offers short-term career programs with a goal of getting people out, giving them hope and giving them what they need and want.

"Those career programs run anywhere from just a few weeks to a month to a few months to under a year," she said. "We just began a pharmacy technician program and we also have medical transcription program and a dental assistant program."

But even with the tremendous need for healthcare workers, Visgarda said RACC is limited in the number of students it can serve.

She said that for the 70 students enrolled in the nursing program, there were hundreds of applicants.

Visgarda said the college plans to expand its capacity by making renovations to Weitz hall and by hopefully offering an evening nursing program.

"I am so proud to say that we have applied to the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing to offer an evening nursing program," she explained. "We believe that we will be given the OK to start that in the fall of 2023. That means it will bring 24 to 30 students in at nighttime and that we will be the only full-time nursing evening program in the county. That is very good for working parents and individuals who have obligations during the daytime."

Leinbach praised the services that RACC provides for Berks County.

"They are a responsive, community-based organization that responds to the needs of the business community, but also responds to our citizens and those that are looking for a great education that is affordable," Leinbach said.