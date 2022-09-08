READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to adopt a resolution to authorize a letter be sent to Kristen Sandel, president of the board for the Council on Chemical Abuse, requesting COCA retain Stanley Papademetriou as a consultant to coordinate the opioid settlement with the county.

Last month, Papademetriou, who has worked as the executive director for COCA for five years, announced his plans to retire in December.

Berks County is receiving $16.3 million from a $26-billion nationwide opioid settlement between the National Prescription Opiate Litigation Plaintiff's Executive Committee and large drug distributors, including McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., AmeriSource Bergen Corp. and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

The settlement will distribute funds directly to the state and local municipalities specifically for opioid relief programs.

It was announced earlier this year that the funds being directed to Berks County will be managed by COCA.

Papademetriou has been instrumental in working with COCA and the county to develop a strategy for using the funds to help combat the opioid crisis.