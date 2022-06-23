READING, Pa - A city and close family and friends are once again dealing with death.
"Just, a lot of shock. Just a lot of shock,” said Beth Anderson, niece of the late Paul Angstadt.
Paul Angstadt, the last Republican to serve as Reading Mayor, the last Republican to serve the 126th State House District, and longtime owner of The Strand in Kutztown, is dead at 83.
“He just had a heart of gold for everybody and I'm finding out more talking to people that I don't even know,” said Anderson.
His niece, Beth Anderson, says the calls and recollections keep coming in and, as it's often said these terrible tragedies often come in threes, preceded in death by Council President Jeff Waltman and former Reading Mayor Joe Eppihimer.
“That is so strange and he was talking about them," Anderson recalled. "Those were all friends and he knew them when he made a friend with someone when he made an acquaintance he never forgot them."
From a life of military and public service, to his later years at his beloved Strand Theater in Kutztown.
"That's where he really enjoyed, even the past few months, when he was weak, he found the strength,” Anderson said. “He loved that theater, he found the strength to go up to the theater."
Family members say they want him to be remembered as a man who always remembered others.
“Right now, we are just trying to get everything together and cherish his memory but we are gonna pull through this,” she said.