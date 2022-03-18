SHILLINGTON, Pa.- A special event took place Friday at John Updike's Childhood home celebrating what would have been the author's 90th birthday.
 
"We decided that this 1st birthday after our grand opening was such a momentous, monumental one that we should celebrate," says Maria Lester, Director of Education for John Updike's Childhood Home. 

So, community members, educators and even a very special person in John Updike's life came to read 90 minutes of his poetry and prose.

Jacqueline Kendall met John Updike in 5th grade.  She was his first childhood crush and the recipient of several adoring poems.

"He passed this in class," says Kendall showing a copy of a paper he'd drawn and written on.  "He just scribbled that quickly and why I saved it, I have no idea, because at that point in time as children I had no clue that this man was going to be successful."
 
However, at just ten years old his affinity for words was apparent.

"To one I can adore, Jackie, the fragrant beauty of violets, dew laden in the morn beside the loveliness of you looks pretty darn forlorn," reads Kendall of Updike's 5th grade writings. 

 Lester says there was no more fitting way to honor him on this milestone Heavenly birthday, than by making sure his works of literature live on in the place where he spent his youth.

"It's my mission to get Updike in the hands of Berks County students," says Lester. 

