READING, Pa. — Competitive video gaming has been a varsity sport at Albright College in Reading for the past few years. Now, it's about to have its own venue.
Nerd Street Gamers announced Thursday that it has partnered with Albright and CSL Esports to create a state-of-the-art college esports facility on the college's campus.
MPG Impact Development will partner with Albright to design and develop the property, which will feature professional-grade gaming equipment.
"When paired with accessible facilities, collegiate esports programs create new opportunities for prospective students, enhance the school curriculum, and serve as a backbone to the surrounding communities," John Fazio, Nerd Street's CEO, said in the Philadelphia-based company's announcement. "We're excited to continue our national rollout with our second partner school, Albright College, to develop a state of the art esports facility that will house their school's team, provide advanced education opportunities to their students, and be a hub for innovation in the surrounding community."
Nerd Street will own and operate the 10,000-square-foot venue, which will feature a stage for high intensity competitions and a production studio for content creation, officials said. Private rooms will be set aside for Albright's esports team and classes.
"We are thrilled about this partnership and the expanded athletic and academic opportunities that it brings to our students at Albright College," said Jacquelyn S. Fetrow, the college's president. "Not only will it be a catalyst for our growing varsity esports team and our Gamers Guild student club, it will inspire synergies with our computer science department, enhance our game and simulation major, provide hands-on learning experiences for our Science Research Institute high school students and others interested in the esports industry."
In addition to Albright students, the facility will be open to casual gamers, high school teams, and esports tournament organizers.
"With these investments, Albright College is firmly establishing itself as a preeminent esports program in the region," said Charles O'Donnell, CSL Esports' head of business development and a native of Berks County. "The meaningful implementation of the esports curriculum will help create a pipeline for students who are keen on making a career in the burgeoning esports industry and related fields."
Albright added esports to its varsity athletic program in 2018. Its co-ed team competes as a member of the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), which was launched by Nerd Street and CSL Esports.