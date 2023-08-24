WEST READING, Pa. - "I think it's going to mean a lot, especially for the people who walk by it," said Mayor Samantha Kaag of West Reading.

The creation of a community garden has officially been approved by the borough.

Each flower, each tree and each bench will be purposely placed to remember the seven people who lost their lives in the R.M. Palmer chocolate factory explosion back in March.

"I think having something like this, where people can sit and pay respects and think about what occurred, I think it's gonna mean a lot to have that space to do so," said Kaag.

The garden is being donated by Newcastle Lawn and Landscapes and will be placed near the West Reading Fire Department.

"I walk past this location every day, so to be able to do something for the community to bring them together," said Tyler Wiesman, account manager for Newcastle Lawn and Landscape.

And when the clock strikes 4:57 p.m., the same time the explosion happened, shadows will be cast onto boulders that will have the names of those who died.

It's an effort that's bringing people together.

"The whole point in doing this is because we're all West Reading residents who care very much about their community," said Patrick Kaag, chair of the West Reading Environmental Advisory Council.

"That's kind of the whole point of the community: people helping each other."