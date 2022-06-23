WEST READING, Pa. – Family, friends and co-workers entered the Kuhn Funeral Home in West Reading on Wednesday night to pay their respects to late Reading City Council President Jeff Waltman.
"He was always the calming force in the storm," said Bill Murray, executive director of the Reading Area Water Authority. "He could bring everything down to earth, and keep it all in perspective."
Waltman spent decades over a number of administrations helping to make Reading — which he often referred to as a "picture-perfect postcard" city — a better place for all who call it home.
"I'm sure he's going to be missed by his family, and that's probably more important than his contributions to the city, which are endless, but he was a real family man as well," said Murray. "Loved his grandchildren."
As many came to pay their respects, there are others working to ensure that Waltman's legacy carries on with the things he cared about the most.
"We knew in Jeff's passing that individuals from all across the community — his neighborhood contacts, his family, city contacts — all wanted to leave a legacy for Jeff," said Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz, member of Reading City Council.
The Berks County Community Foundation announced last week that City Council is establishing the Jeffrey S. Waltman Sr. Legacy Fund of Berks County Community Foundation.
The foundation says money from the fund will be used to improve recreation space and support recreational programs in the city, as Waltman loved the outdoors, Antietam Park and his grandkids.
"With the priority because of his grandchildren, he very much used the Schlegel Pool and was very passionate about the fact they needed a baby pool constructed," Goodman-Hinnershitz said.
For someone who worked closely with Waltman, she says she has a special way she will be remembering him.
"Jeff served as the North Star to the City of Reading," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "He was always our guiding light. He was always there, just as the North Star is dependable for guidance."
Funeral services for Waltman are set for 11 a.m. Thursday.