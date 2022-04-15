BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – The holiday weekend is upon us, and whether you're celebrating Easter or Passover, there's plenty to do around Berks County,
The Reading Public Museum will be open for photos with the Easter Bunny on Saturday and a scavenger hunt on Sunday.
You can also hitch a ride on the Allentown and Auburn Railroad this weekend with a very special guest on board, the Easter Bunny himself.
While those events are mostly for the kiddos, Roselawn Bistro in Exeter Township wants parents to get into the spirit with its first-ever adult Easter egg hunt.
"I thought it would be fun for adults to find eggs containing more adult prizes," said Robyn Harlow, general manager of Roselawn Bistro.
The eggs contain a piece of candy and a chance to win a menu item or adult beverage.
Harlow says she hopes the hunt brings the community together and puts a new spin on a youthful tradition.
"Easter is geared more toward a child's event, and parents are always forgotten about so I thought it would be cool to get them involved," she said.
If you're in the mood for fried food and rides, the spring carnival runs through the weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium.
For those celebrating Passover, there's a community seder on Friday at Temple Oheb Sholom, complete with a family-friendly reading of the Haggadah and a special Kosher-for-Pesach meal.
So, from matzah to Easter eggs, there's plenty of family fun to help celebrate the holidays.