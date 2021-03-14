NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT MONDAY... * AFFECTED AREAS...Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and southeastern Pennsylvania. Also, most of New Jersey, all of Delaware, and parts of eastern Maryland. * TIMING...Through late Monday afternoon. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Northwest winds from 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 20 mph late tonight into Monday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent through this evening, recovering into the 35 to 40 percent range late tonight then dropping back to 15 to 20 percent Monday afternoon. * TEMPERATURES...In the 50s this afternoon, dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s Monday. Lows in the low to mid 20s tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds, very dry air and drying fuels will combine to create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of wildfires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. &&