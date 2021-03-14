EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – Family, students, and other members of the community marched for justice in honor of Christian Hall in Monroe County Sunday afternoon.
Hall is the 19-year-old who was shot by state police on the Route 33 overpass to Interstate 80 in Hamilton Township Dec. 30, 2020.
According to the Facebook event, the march was "a call for change, justice, and more competent mental health education and police reform."
The event will started at 2 p.m. at Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg and finished at Courthouse Square (Mattioli Circle) in Stroudsburg. At Courthouse Square, members of the Hall family, attorney Ben Crump, and elected officials addressed the crowd.
In December, state police reported that they encountered Hall standing near the overpass and in possession of a firearm. Troopers spoke with Hall and ordered him to place his firearm on the ground, which he did, according to the release.
As troopers continued to negotiate with Hall, he became uncooperative, retrieved his firearm, and began walking towards the troopers, police said.
State police say troopers shot Hall after he pointed the firearm in the troopers' direction.
Family and friends of Hall, however, say video surfaced showing that Hall was unarmed at that time and had his hands in the air. They also say Hall was in the midst of a mental health crisis.