EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – In an effort to preserve and update one of Exeter Township's most significant historical sites, a master plan is being funded for the Daniel Boone Homestead in Birdsboro.
A grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, along with matching funds from the township, will fund the master plan for the 579-acre homestead.
Dating back to 1730, the land is owned by the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission and is most notably the birthplace of American frontiersman Daniel Boone.
Simone Collins Landscape Architecture, Norristown, is currently in the process of developing the master plan, which is scheduled to be completed in November.
As part of the process, Simone Collins is hosting four public meetings to gain suggestions and comments from community members. The first meeting was held virtually Tuesday night.
Peter Simone, principal with Simone Collins, said the purpose of the meetings is to encourage brainstorming and discussions.
"We want to help tell the story of Daniel Boone when he and his family lived here," Simone said. "The master plan will look at passive recreation, while also protecting the historic resources. We will be keeping a record of all comments and suggestions while putting together a master plan."
Pankaj Jobanputra, project manager, said the plan will include a needs assessment, conceptual designs for improvements and cost estimates.
"The homestead is a regional attraction and draws people from all over the Berks County area," Jobanputra said. "Passive recreation activities are an important aspect of the site. Access to open space trails and park facilities add to the overall quality of life."
The site includes the Boone House, six other 18th-century structures, trails, a lake, picnic areas, and other recreational facilities.
The plan will evaluate all the structures for overall condition, their historic significance, accessibility upgrades, building code upgrades and recommendations for preservation treatments.
Three people on the virtual chat suggested a disc golf course.
"One of the great features disc golf shares with golf is that they are both played in beautiful settings," said Mike Schafer. "Disc golf courses can coexist with existing park facilities, with the ideal location combining wooded and open terrains and a variety of topographical change. It's a great lifetime fitness activity and no one is excluded."
Simone said he believes the idea is viable and can be explored.
"We found through observation that disc golf players really love the sport and they tend to be on the site a lot," Simone said. "As we entice more people to come [to the homestead], the best security is more eyes and ears at the park."
BobbiJo Souden questioned whether there could be interactive signage or storyboards throughout the property.
"In our discussion, we have talked about this," Simone said. "We have to be conscious that we not overpopulate the environment with signs, so a smart app might be a great way to go."
An unidentified caller from New Mexico suggested livestock.
"Because of historic connections, it would be fun to have sheep with weaving and shearing demonstrations," she said. "The Boone family were weavers; it was their family occupation when they came from England."
Another caller said she believes the most beneficial activities which take place at the homestead are the historical reenactments and the period-accurate costume events.
Simone encouraged interested community members to complete a survey, which will be located on the township website.
The second of the four public meetings is slated for May 27.