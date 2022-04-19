READING, Pa. - The Reading Regional Airport may one day offer commercial flights again.

Officials with the Airport Authority announced an airline is interested in providing service from the Bern Township-based airport to Orlando.

Officials say talks are preliminary at this point, but the airline wants to offer two flights per week, possibly more.

They say they're looking for input from the community to ensure there is interest before proceeding.

If the plan goes forward, a more formal proposal will be made to the airport authority.

Commercial flights at the airport ended in 2004.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you