READING, Pa. - The Reading Regional Airport may one day offer commercial flights again.
Officials with the Airport Authority announced an airline is interested in providing service from the Bern Township-based airport to Orlando.
Officials say talks are preliminary at this point, but the airline wants to offer two flights per week, possibly more.
They say they're looking for input from the community to ensure there is interest before proceeding.
If the plan goes forward, a more formal proposal will be made to the airport authority.
Commercial flights at the airport ended in 2004.