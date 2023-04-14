READING, Pa. - Saturday afternoon, Reading High's boys basketball and cheerleading team are going to be celebrated in a big way.

Police barricades are in place, but not yet up, for the Reading Red Knights' celebratory parade, honoring the boys 63-56 overtime victory over Roman Catholic for the PIAA Class 6A championship.

It's the team's third state title since 2017.

"It means a lot," said Dr. Yamiel Sanchez, assistant superintendent of operations. "It speaks to the dedication, not only of our coach, Coach Perez, and the boys have, but the great spirit of the cheerleaders. The spirit they bring to motivate the fans that we have that travel. Every game that we played was well attended by our fans."

Coaches, cheerleaders and the players who clinched the W will ride on 13th Street in style. People are invited to line the parade route to wave and applaud their hard work.

"We have partners, great supporters of the district," said Sanchez. "Tim Profit will be lending us cars and trucks, so all of our students can ride in nice looking cars in the parade."



City officials, district officials and lawmakers will formally congratulate coaches, the team and cheer squad. After the parade, an indoor presentation will take place at the Geigle.

The RHS dance team and cheerleaders will also perform. People can also get autographs and buy Red Knights gear.

"It's just a great way of culminating a great season," said the assistant superintendent.

The parade starts 2 p.m. Saturday at 13th and Union Elementary School.

Staging for the event begins at 1 p.m.

The parade will end at the Geigle, where there will be even more indoor festivites.

The event is free and anyone, past players, cheerleaders and coaches, community members and more, can take part.