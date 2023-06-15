READING, Pa. – Natalie Classen was a kind woman who was not involved in any trouble, neighbors say about the 30-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in Reading early Thursday morning.

Investigators say Classen and a group were walking down the street when they ran into another group at the corner of North 10th and Greenwich streets around 2:30 a.m. A man approached Classen and fired a single shot. Classen later died at the hospital.

The coordinator of Berks Community Action Program says the city's economy plays a huge role in the rise in crime.

"We're in poverty," said Seleda Simmons. "We are one of the biggest cities right now in the United States of America that has endured poverty, and it has to change or we're going to continue to have people in survival mode."

The BCAP program director mentioned other factors.

"There's definitely been an increase in gang activity in the area," said Stephan Fains.

He says it is important to listen to the youth of the community. Another big problem, he says, is education.

"I don't think we're dealing with a lot of bad kids," Fains said. "We're dealing with some kids that are in some bad situations, and they just don't know no better. They don't know what their options are."

The community needs to help kids get on the right path, leaders say.

"Kids are going to try whatever they want to try, but it takes for us to step in and say, 'No, you're worth it, you're better than, and I'm going to support you,'" Simmons said.

To Simmons, that means everyone needs to show they care.

"It starts at home, the corner store, school, the laundromat, walking down the street," she said. "It starts with all of us, and I would like to see more people actually care and stop with this 'to each to their own' because regardless of whether you are in it or not, we are all affected by what is happening."

Simmons says enough is enough.

"How many more times are we going to talk about the problem?" she said. "We need to start coming up solutions and effectively execute them."

The shooter is still on the run. Others involved have also fled, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6166, or anonymously contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913 or text 847411 and start the message with the word ALERTBERKS and then the tip.