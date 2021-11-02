ALBANY TWP., Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employees and area residents gathered at the Kempton Community Center in Albany Township Monday night to discuss a planned repair and toll project for a bridge on Interstate 78.
PennDOT has proposed upgrades to the aging Lenhartsville bridge, which crosses over Maiden Creek and Route 143 in Greenwich Township. To pay for the bridge's construction, maintenance and operation, PennDOT has also proposed implementing tolls for the bridge.
"We're getting mixed reviews on the tolling itself, but that'll play itself out over the next year or two, said PennDOT spokesperson Ron Young. "PennDOT doesn't have the wherewithal to stop the tolling or anything like that. That would have to be a legislative action."
Many of those who live near the project expressed their concerns, not so much about the necessary bridge improvements but more about the plans for a potential $1-$2 toll.
"They're saying that it's gonna be mostly cars to beat the toll, not to pay the toll or whatever, to save money," said Charlie Walsh of Stoney Run, "but the trucks are multiple axles — they don't wanna save money?"
"I believe tolling the bridge is a bad idea for anybody who lives along old 22 because they seem to think that people are going to pay the tolls and stay on the road," said Valerie King of Lenhartsville. "Their models show this, but I live there. I can see the traffic."
"There's really only several hundred vehicles more per hour that are gonna possibly get off and divert around the toll," Young said. "We are looking at things to do also to help that. We are thinking about putting in a traffic signal at the intersection of Route 123 and old 22."
Approval of the project could come early next year with construction starting in 2023.
“We want to know now what things people like and don't like, and maybe we can change a few things here and there,” said Young.