It's a conversation that began with a question and led to lots of hands being raised.
"When we saw the rash of violence that happened and unfortunately the death of young Aniya last week. Just kinda galvanized our efforts and we said we needed to stop the violence," Olivet Boys and Girls Club President Christopher Winters said.
I'm So Reading, The Village of Reading and other community leaders took to the mic and voiced their concerns and suggestions to curb gun violence.
"What it tells me is that people are fed up and they're ready for change," The Village of Reading's Radarra McLendon said.
The meeting comes a week after a 16-year-old girl was killed and a 17-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting on Scott Street. Police say a 14-year-old boy pulled the trigger.
Those in attendance ranged broadly in age and background, including many parents who continue to have challenging conversations with their kids, including one parent who says he empathizes with parents who are struggling.
"You just extra harp on choosing your friends wisely, choosing your associations wisely, making sure you're at positive events positive atmospheres," I'm So Reading's Will Wilson said.
Some want to start putting families in contact with those that can mentor and help kids in rough situations.
"I'm gonna be speaking tonight about a canvassing group of leadership, leaders that are gonna be knocking on doors and introducing themselves and mentorship," McLendon said.
Dozens attended this meeting, masked and distanced, as well as state Sen. Judy Schwank and other leaders who joined virtually.
"I'm definitely looking at changing some of our community norms and our social norms and for the better we need to change," McLendon said.
"Now there's another town hall slated for March 13. Additionally Reading Mayor Eddie Moran plans to speak on the issue next week.