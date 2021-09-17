READING, Pa. – How quickly a city street corner can change. What once was an unassuming corner is now a makeshift memorial for a 16-year-old boy who died days after being shot in the 1000 block of Spring Street.
"Christian was my best friend. We met in school," said Lesly Simons, a friend of the victim. "He was a very sweet person. Kind. Always knew how to make us laugh. Always had the right things to say."
Now, a passerby blesses himself, balloons blow in the late summer breeze and the young man's friends and family cry.
"This wasn't fair the way they left him laying down right there," said friend Bryan Tejada. "He doesn't deserve that at all."
"I watched him grow up," Jonathan Torres said. "It's crazy that someone took his life so soon."
According to police, a second student was shot but escaped with non-life- threatening injuries. Police say the two young men were targeted.
The district attorney says someone knows why and they need to come forward.
"If not, this violence is gonna continue and it's going to make the neighborhoods that many people live in basically uninhabitable," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
Yet another city street corner takes on greater significance — and a friend makes a plea.
"Put the guns down," Simons said. "That's all I have to say. There's no reason for violence 'cause it's all unnecessary."