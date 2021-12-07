READING, Pa. – With COVID-19 case numbers once again on the rise and vaccine availability getting tighter, the Olivet Boys & Girls Club and the county health center are teaming up.
"We are obviously concerned about what we are seeing, just because of the impact on the youth already with their health but also mental health capacity," said Chris Winters, CEO of Olivet Boys & Girls Club.
Pharmacies are pointing to high demand and low staff numbers as a reason for their struggles to get more initial shots and boosters into arms before Christmas.
Rising case numbers are a concern for community-based organizations like the Boys & Girls club.
"We are still seeing the same situation we were seeing for the last 18 months," Winters said. "As long as we are not getting people vaccinated, we will continue to see this problem."
To lessen the strain on area pharmacies, a vaccine clinic for all ages is set for Sunday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Oakbrook Olivet location on Pershing Boulevard. No appointment is needed.
"We are going to give you the opportunity for you to be vaccinated," Winters said. "We are going to give you the opportunity to receive booster shots by working with a community partner."
The club says various community partnerships to provide vaccines are proving crucial to the COVID-19 fight as it continues through this next phase.
"We are going to continue to promote clinics wherever they are so that we can get more. not only youth, vaccinated but people who are at risk," Winters said.
The club says it will be announcing more pop-up clinics in the days and weeks ahead.