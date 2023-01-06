LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa.- Tributes continue in memory of 39-year-old Demerious Smith, who died in a car crash last Friday near the entrance to Blue Marsh in Lower Heidelberg Township.

"The moment we found out [we] put together a plan of crisis counseling for our youth," said Joseph Birli, President and CEO of Bethany Children's Home.

Smith was a professional and mentor in the human services field who spent time working and volunteering at Bethany Children's Home in Western Berks county.

"We base what we do on three main characteristics: humility, having passion for the work we do with children and youth and developing relationships. He exhibited all of those," said Birli.

He remembered Smith as very innovative, engaging, relatable and great to talk to. The news of his passing hit hard among those who knew him.

"I spent the day with our counselors going from cottage to cottage informing our youth and it was definitely a day of mourning," said Birli.

Colleagues say Smith left a mark on those around him and had a huge impact on the youth he spent time with.

"Time didn't matter to Mr. Smith. He would sit with them and just listen to what their stories were and do that with no judgment. He would comfort them and hear those stories and offer words of encouragement," said Birli.

Smith also served as a teaching assistant in the special education department in the Conrad Weiser School District.

Both the superintendent there and Birli said Smith's death leaves a hole behind.

"We need more people in our world like Mr. Smith," said Birli.