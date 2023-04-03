ROBESON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Thanks to a neighbor and a number of local organizations, a Berks County veteran got some much-needed home improvement help Monday.

It's all hands on the roof of a home in Robeson Township, as many answered the call.

"There's a lot of people involved here today," said Thomas McDonald of JDog Junk Removal.

It all started with a neighbor paying a visit and noticing mold in the roof.

"She came over and saw it and said we can't let this stay," said homeowner and veteran Alton Carl Tatum, Jr.

"Carl was living in this house that he had bought two years ago. The roof was not put on properly," said McDonald.

A caravan of community groups and businesses like the Veterans Coalition of Pennsylvania, JDog Junk Removal and Bachman's Roofing all pitched in to help a Navy veteran get a brand-new roof over his head.

"I'm not used to it because when I got out of the navy, it was right after Vietnam, and they were spitting on veterans at airports and the world sure has changed," said Tatum.

Tatum just got back from the VA and he knows he's not the only one in need of this kind of support.

"Yes, I'm one of a thousand, I'm sure," said Tatum.

"We have a donate button on our Facebook page," said Sean Perry of Veterans Coalition of Pennsylvania.

Mental health help, food and clothes, and even a new roof. The needs of veterans in Berks and beyond are varied and organizers say it's important for people to step up and help.

The vet being helped here, says he's grateful, and he can't wait to be under his new roof.

"Thanks a lot. I couldn't have done it without you," said Tatum.