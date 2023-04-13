READING, Pa. – Community members gathered in Reading Thursday night to remember a 19-year-old who was found dead under suspicious circumstances, and they urged people who "see something" to "say something."

Police say the body of the young man was left in a wooded area last week near the Reading-Alsace Township Line.

Javien Perch had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was "accosted," according to Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

Authorities are investigating his death as a homicide.

The discovery came after family suspected the worst: They believed the 2022 Reading High School graduate could have been kidnapped and tortured when he failed to show up for work or get in touch with anyone — actions his family said would have been extremely out of character for the young man.

Right now, Reading police say they have no new updates about the case, but their investigation continues.

Adams previously said he believed that multiple people played a role in the killing of Perch and that Perch had been kidnapped.

Thursday night, people wore purple — Perch's favorite color — and brought purple balloons to Pendora Park in Reading.

Some carried flowers to hand to the young man's family members. Organizers with The Village of Reading also passed out 19 candles — one for every year of Javien's life.

"My son passed way before his time," said Nafisa Azeem, Javien's mother. "We just hope we get justice for Javien. That's what we're looking for."

Perch was described as a quiet but popular young man who liked music and making TikTok videos. People who knew him say he was always respectful to others.

"He's a little quiet, but after he's comfortable with you, he's very energetic and caring, and after he gets to know you, he's a distinctive person," said Jaquan Perch, Javien's older brother, during a previous interview with 69 News.

The last time family saw Javien Perch alive was on Ring video that captured him on Moss Street. They went looking for clues after they feared he had been kidnapped.

2:31 DA to man's killers: 'You better get to us before we come to you' Family members reported Javien Perch missing March 30 and went on a search to find any clue as to what happened to their beloved son and brother.

Last week, District Attorney John Adams had choice words for Javien Perch's suspected killers.

"You better get to us before we come to you," Adams said.

"We can try to send a message," said Azeem. "That's all we can do is try."

"I know a lot of ya'll care for him, and there's still a lot of questions that have to be answered," Jaquan Perch said at the vigil.

Javien was Jaquan's little brother, but the two always joked that Javien was bigger than Jaquan when it came to the 19-year-old's height.

As they got older, the two grew much closer and enjoyed spending days in the water at Virginia Beach.

"Especially his high school years, we became very close, all the way up until he graduated," Jaquan Perch explained. "He was a piece of me. He was like what a real brother is."

A 2022 graduate of Reading High School, Javien would have celebrated his 20th birthday this August.

"Our main goal is just making sure we're supporting the family, sending messages to the community that we can't tolerate this," said Radarra McLendon, executive director for The Village of Reading, who helped organize the vigil.

"19 is way too young," Azeem said. "My son was taken before his time."

Before Thursday's event, Azeem talked about how much she loved spending the Easter holiday with her son.

"That was the most triggering part for me, was for him to not be around this Easter, so that was really hard," she explained.

She says she is taking the loss one day at a time and trying to send a message to other parents.

"This isn't the time to keep anything quiet," Azeem said during the vigil.

"It's getting so bad," she told 69 News. "Now, I'm a victim of it. Just keep your kids safe, and always have communication. "

Jaquan Perch says he is overwhelmed by how many people care and shares the same sentiment as his mother.

"I'd like to push it for a positive movement — just to look after each other and care for one another out here when we're in the streets," he said.

"We can't afford for someone to wait for it to be their son," added McLendon.

Police have not yet made any arrests related to Perch's killing. Their investigation continues.

"I am just hoping we get justice for Javien, and we can try to come to some sort of resolution," Azeem said, "but we need strong-minded people who will look and pay attention."